Overview of Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD

Dr. Francisco Garcia-Ferrer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Garcia-Ferrer works at Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Diabetic Cataracts and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.