Dr. Francisco Garcia-Moreno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Garcia-Moreno, MD
Dr. Francisco Garcia-Moreno, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Garcia-Moreno works at
Dr. Garcia-Moreno's Office Locations
Great Neck Medical Associates Llp2800 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly Prompt, polite, knowledgeable, and excellent communication skills. The staff is equally professional and are extremely responsive.
About Dr. Francisco Garcia-Moreno, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144223264
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Moreno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Moreno has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Moreno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia-Moreno speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Moreno.
