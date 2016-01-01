See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD

Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Gomez works at IDR Med Florida in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IDR Med Florida
    150 SE 17th St Ste 501, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6363
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255397089
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Cincinnati
    Residency
    • Univ Hosp-U Cincinnati
    Internship
    • U Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

