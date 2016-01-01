Overview of Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD

Dr. Francisco Gomez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Gomez works at IDR Med Florida in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.