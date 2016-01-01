Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Gutierrez, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Francisco Gutierrez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Natl de Colombia, Bogota.
Dr. Gutierrez's Office Locations
- 1 201 E Huron St Ste 9-160, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-3430
Northwestern Neurosurgical Associates7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 531, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (312) 926-3490
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francisco Gutierrez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962440727
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Meml Hosp
- Northwestern Meml Hosp
- U Natl de Colombia, Bogota
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
