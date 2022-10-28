Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD
Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
Elderwood At Hamburg5775 Maelou Dr, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 845-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hernandez for 14 years. He recommended a chemo that took care of my disease. He is very thorough, takes time.
About Dr. Francisco Hernandez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477559359
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.