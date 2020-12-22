Overview of Dr. Francisco Jaume Jr, DO

Dr. Francisco Jaume Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jaume Jr works at Yavapai Orthopaedics Pllc in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.