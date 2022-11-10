Overview

Dr. Francisco Kerdel, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U London Fac Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Kerdel works at Florida Academic Dermatology Center in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.