Dr. Francisco Kerdel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Kerdel, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U London Fac Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Kerdel works at
Locations
Dermatology Group of Florida PA475 Biltmore Way Ste 207, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 324-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kredel diagnosed my auto immune problem, has kept a very close watch on me for the past 2.5 years and is a phenomenal physician. He explains everything - care, options and effects of medicines needed. I’m blessed to have him as my doctor. He and his staff respond to all questions almost immediately when a message is left for them.
About Dr. Francisco Kerdel, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144258724
Education & Certifications
- Guys Hospital
- Harvard U
- St Thomas Hosp
- U London Fac Med
- Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Dr. Kerdel works at
Dr. Kerdel has seen patients for Hair Loss, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerdel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
