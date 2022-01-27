Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
New Mexico Osteopathic Medicine2801 Missouri Ave Ste 37, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 323-3969Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
It started at Mt View. Dr. LaBoy and staff came by daily to see me. While a patient in Mt. View, my daughter passed away unexpectedly in North Carolina. I couldn't go to her. I was too sick. All the doctors and Dr. LaBoy's care, concern, their words of comfort and so much more made those early, gut wrenching days, alittle more tolerable. I cannot thank all of them enough. God bless.
- English, Spanish
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- City College of New York
Dr. Laboy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.