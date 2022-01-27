See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO

Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Laboy works at New Mexico Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Laboy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Osteopathic Medicine
    2801 Missouri Ave Ste 37, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 323-3969
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2022
    It started at Mt View. Dr. LaBoy and staff came by daily to see me. While a patient in Mt. View, my daughter passed away unexpectedly in North Carolina. I couldn't go to her. I was too sick. All the doctors and Dr. LaBoy's care, concern, their words of comfort and so much more made those early, gut wrenching days, alittle more tolerable. I cannot thank all of them enough. God bless.
    Sondra L Steers — Jan 27, 2022
    About Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487977690
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • City College of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laboy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laboy works at New Mexico Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Laboy’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Laboy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laboy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

