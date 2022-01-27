Overview of Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO

Dr. Francisco Laboy, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Laboy works at New Mexico Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

