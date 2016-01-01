Overview

Dr. Francisco Lammoglia, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lammoglia works at Healient Physician Group in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.