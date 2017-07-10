See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD

Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Navarra Facultad de Medicina.

Dr. Laplaza works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Osgood Schlatter Disease and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laplaza's Office Locations

    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore
    376 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 (631) 539-5400
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Orthopaedics
    7 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 210-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
    Jul 10, 2017
    Dr. La Plaza has taken care of my grandson, who has Special Needs, and made Matt very comfortable, unafraid, and HAPPY to go to Dr. La Plaza for his broken humerus !! I think he is a caring, patient and excellent orthopedist!
    Donna in Copaigue, NY — Jul 10, 2017
    About Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1528138963
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp For Special Surg, Pediatrics Orthopedics
    • Universidad de Navarra Facultad de Medicina
