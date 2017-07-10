Overview of Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD

Dr. Francisco Laplaza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Navarra Facultad de Medicina.



Dr. Laplaza works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Osgood Schlatter Disease and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.