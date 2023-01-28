Dr. Francisco Maderal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maderal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Maderal, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Maderal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Palmetto General Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Maderal works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Medicine Associates2140 W 68th St Ste 300, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4107
-
2
Robert F Deluca MD3133 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 822-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Digestive Medicine Associates, LLP18044 NW 6th St Ste 104, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (305) 822-4107
-
4
Digestive Medicine Associates11880 SW 40th St Ste 216, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 822-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful to Dr. Maderal for performing the colonoscopy on my dad and for taking the time to clarify my concerns and questions after the procedure. I also have to say that all the staff that work in the clinic provide incredible care to their patients, so my thanks to all of them.
About Dr. Francisco Maderal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861470551
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Med Ctr La New Orleans-Lsu, Gastroenterology Med Ctr La New Orleans-Lsu, Internal Medicine
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Miami Dade College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maderal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maderal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maderal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maderal works at
Dr. Maderal has seen patients for Hernia, Lactose Intolerance and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maderal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maderal speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Maderal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maderal.
