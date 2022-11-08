Dr. Francisco Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Moreno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Moreno, MD
Dr. Francisco Moreno, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.
Dr. Moreno works at
Dr. Moreno's Office Locations
1
Francisco G. Moreno M.d. PC501 20th St Ste 201, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. Great Person and Team ! Very helpful ! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Francisco Moreno, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861447054
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno works at
Dr. Moreno has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moreno speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.