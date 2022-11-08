Overview of Dr. Francisco Moreno, MD

Dr. Francisco Moreno, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.



Dr. Moreno works at Francisco G Moreno MD PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.