Dr. Francisco Otero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francisco Otero, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina De La Universidad De Sevilla and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Otero's Office Locations
Cardio Texas135 Bunton Creek Rd Ste 102, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (737) 276-4519
Cardio Texas - Austin1015 E 32nd St Ste 508, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5156Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
He placed a stent in a cardiac artery. I healed quickly and had absolutely no issues. He has a great reputation and was very professional.
About Dr. Francisco Otero, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1851376008
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- none|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Facultad De Medicina De La Universidad De Sevilla
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
