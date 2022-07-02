Overview of Dr. Francisco Otero, MD

Dr. Francisco Otero, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina De La Universidad De Sevilla and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Otero works at Cardio Texas - Kyle in Kyle, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.