Overview of Dr. Francisco Peraza, MD

Dr. Francisco Peraza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Havana School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Peraza works at Francisco Peraza, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.