Dr. Francisco Perez-Clavijo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Clavijo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Perez-Clavijo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Perez-Clavijo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Dr. Perez-Clavijo works at
Locations
-
1
Podiatry Care Partners8339 Nw 12th St, Doral, FL 33126 Directions (305) 592-2996
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez-Clavijo?
About Dr. Francisco Perez-Clavijo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366447625
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Florida Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Clavijo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Clavijo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez-Clavijo works at
Dr. Perez-Clavijo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Clavijo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Clavijo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Clavijo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Clavijo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.