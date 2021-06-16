Dr. Francisco Pernas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pernas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Pernas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francisco Pernas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Pernas works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
2
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
3
Homestead925 NE 30th Ter Ste 214, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
4
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pernas?
Dr Pernas was my father’s favorite doctor. His bedside manner and caring ways are exceptional and well appreciated by my 90 year old father who passed away a little over a year and by me who always accompanied my dad to his office. Three generations of this family including myself are his patients and I highly recommend him. He truly cares about his patients and is very knowledgeable. After my father passed I called the office to cancel his upcoming appointment and was very touched when I received a call from Dr Pernas offering his sympathies and his support. needless to say I was very touched. We need more doctors like him.
About Dr. Francisco Pernas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932309754
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pernas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pernas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pernas works at
Dr. Pernas has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pernas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pernas speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pernas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pernas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pernas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pernas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.