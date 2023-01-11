Dr. Francisco Quinteros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinteros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Quinteros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francisco Quinteros, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Swedish Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 327-6800Tuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery2850 W 95th St Ste 300, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (773) 327-6800Monday1:00pm - 5:30pm
Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery840 W Irving Park Rd # 207, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 327-6800Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Pulaski Office5525 S Pulaski Rd Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (773) 327-6800
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Swedish Hospital
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Quinteros was very professional and thorough in the explanation of the procedure prior, then executed. Everything went well, no complications. I would recommend to another.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Florida Hospital Orlando
- Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
- Metropolitan Group Hospitals, University of Illinois
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Chicago
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Quinteros accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinteros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinteros speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinteros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinteros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinteros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinteros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.