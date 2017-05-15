Overview

Dr. Francisco Recalde, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Recalde works at Family Medical Center in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.