Overview

Dr. Francisco Reytor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior de Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Reytor works at FRANCISCO A. REYTOR MD PA in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.