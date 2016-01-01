Dr. Rilloraza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Rilloraza, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Rilloraza, MD
Dr. Francisco Rilloraza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rilloraza's Office Locations
Rilloraza Plastic Surgery Pllc169 Riverside Dr Ste 300, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 217-4677
- 2 161 Riverside Dr Ste 300, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francisco Rilloraza, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386617033
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Hlth Scis Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr at Brooklyn
- NY Infirm-Beekman Downtown Hosp
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Dr. Rilloraza accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rilloraza has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rilloraza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rilloraza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rilloraza.
