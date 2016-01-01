See All Plastic Surgeons in Binghamton, NY
Dr. Francisco Rilloraza, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Binghamton, NY
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francisco Rilloraza, MD

Dr. Francisco Rilloraza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rilloraza works at Rilloraza Plastic Surgery Pllc in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rilloraza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rilloraza Plastic Surgery Pllc
    169 Riverside Dr Ste 300, Binghamton, NY 13905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 217-4677
  2. 2
    161 Riverside Dr Ste 300, Binghamton, NY 13905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 729-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Francisco Rilloraza, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386617033
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis U Hlth Scis Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr at Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • NY Infirm-Beekman Downtown Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rilloraza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rilloraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rilloraza works at Rilloraza Plastic Surgery Pllc in Binghamton, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rilloraza’s profile.

    Dr. Rilloraza has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rilloraza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rilloraza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rilloraza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rilloraza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rilloraza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

