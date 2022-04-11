Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Valley Surgical Clinics Ltd.16601 N 40th St Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 996-4747
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus3929 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 923-5000
Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center250 E Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 943-2381
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez performed a laparoscopic bilateral inguinal hernia repair with mesh on me in November of 2021. It took a while to completely heal (eleven and a half weeks), and there was some pain and bruising, especially for the first four weeks. However, there was never an infection, and the final results are excellent. There is minimal scarring that is hardly noticeable. I no longer have to worry about the hernia popping out. And I can do anything physically that I could before. Dr. Rodriguez did a very good job. He also explains things well during office visits. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Francisco Rodriguez, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356375489
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- General Surgery
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
