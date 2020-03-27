Dr. Francisco Rotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Rotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Rotta, MD
Dr. Francisco Rotta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Rotta's Office Locations
-
1
Intercoastal Medical Group11715 Rangeland Pkwy Ste 202, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 477-4442Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor
About Dr. Francisco Rotta, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508418153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rotta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotta.
