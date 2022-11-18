See All Hand Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD

Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Rubio works at Miami Bone & Joint Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Bone and Joint Institute
    8905 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 667-8686
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Nov 18, 2022
    Perfect. I would recommend him to anyone. The best comment is HE KNOWS WHAT HE IS DOING and does it well!!
    Dennis G. — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD
    About Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225225766
    Education & Certifications

    • The Cleveland Clinic/Metrohealth Medical Center
    • Maimonides Medical Center In Brooklyn, Ny
    • Beth Israel Hosp/S Far
    • Harvard Medical School
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook University
    • Hand Surgery
