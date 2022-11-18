Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD
Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Rubio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rubio's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Bone and Joint Institute8905 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 667-8686Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medica
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubio?
Perfect. I would recommend him to anyone. The best comment is HE KNOWS WHAT HE IS DOING and does it well!!
About Dr. Francisco Rubio, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225225766
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic/Metrohealth Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center In Brooklyn, Ny
- Beth Israel Hosp/S Far
- Harvard Medical School
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubio works at
Dr. Rubio has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubio speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.