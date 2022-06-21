See All General Surgeons in The Villages, FL
Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (41)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD

Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina De Marilla and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks in The Villages, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes' Office Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks
    8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 400, The Villages, FL 32159
    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Applewood
    2801 SE 1st Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Acrocephalopolysyndactyly Type II Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Amputated Thumb Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpenter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Liga-Induced Lead Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr Schwartz-Fernandes is great in ever aspect of being a surgeon!! His office staff could use a little work at returning calls though!!!
    Terri Goodrich — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD

    General Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    1821244500
    Education & Certifications

    Kleinert, Kutz & Associates/ Christine M Kleinert Institute, University Of Louisville
    PAULISTA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Casa De Mao, Sao Paulo Hospital
    Faculdade De Medicina De Marilla
    Medical Education

