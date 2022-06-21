Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD
Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina De Marilla and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at The Oaks8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 400, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-4135
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Applewood2801 SE 1st Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-9298
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schwartz-Fernandes is great in ever aspect of being a surgeon!! His office staff could use a little work at returning calls though!!!
About Dr. Francisco Schwartz-Fernandes, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1821244500
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert, Kutz & Associates/ Christine M Kleinert Institute, University Of Louisville
- PAULISTA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Casa De Mao, Sao Paulo Hospital
- Faculdade De Medicina De Marilla
Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz-Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.