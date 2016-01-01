Overview of Dr. Francisco Sosa, MD

Dr. Francisco Sosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Sosa works at Columbus Women's Care in Columbus, OH with other offices in Palmetto, FL and Bradenton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.