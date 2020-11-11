Dr. Francisco Tausk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tausk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Tausk, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Tausk, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Tausk works at
Locations
-
1
University of Rochester Dermatology Associates40 Celebration Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tausk?
Dr. Tausk has provided exceptional care to my boyfriend, Steve, for the past several years. We live over two hours away from his office in Rochester, but it is definitely worth the time to travel to the clinic there. After exhausting the service providers in our area, Utica, and Syracuse, we were fortunate enough to get an appointment with Dr. Tausk. He has continued to provide support and patience to my boyfriend and me despite Steve's many severe flares of his condition. We are truly thankful for the care provided by Dr. Tausk and feel relieved knowing that we can contact him at any time (literally) when we truly need his help. Thank you, Dr. Tausk. You have truly made a difference in our lives.
About Dr. Francisco Tausk, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1235174251
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- U Buenos Aires
- Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tausk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tausk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tausk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tausk works at
Dr. Tausk has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tausk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tausk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tausk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tausk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tausk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.