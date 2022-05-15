Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD
Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
MDVIP - Bellaire, Texas4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 210, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 903-3141
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Since joining MDVIP, Dr. V, in addition to being my Primary Care Provider, has devoted additional time to act in a coordinating role to engage and work with specialists I need for my well-being. He is available via text, email, and cell phone to deal with urgent issues for his clients. I will continue to engage him in my medical care as I age!
About Dr. Francisco Velazquez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1922096197
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Dr. Velazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Velazquez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velazquez works at
Dr. Velazquez speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez.
