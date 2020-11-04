See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Francisco Ward, DO

Pain Medicine
2.6 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francisco Ward, DO

Dr. Francisco Ward, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Good Samaritan Hospital

Dr. Ward works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    National Spine & Pain Centers - St. Agnes
    3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 240, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francisco Ward, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245225226
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francisco Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ward works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ward’s profile.

    Dr. Ward has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.