Dr. Francisco Ward, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Ward, DO
Dr. Francisco Ward, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
National Spine & Pain Centers - St. Agnes3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 240, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service and he is very concern about the well-being of his patients. Great source of information.
About Dr. Francisco Ward, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1245225226
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ward speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
