Dr. Franck Belibi, MD

Nephrology
2.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Franck Belibi, MD

Dr. Franck Belibi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Belibi works at Grace Health Clinic in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Belibi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grace Health Clinic. Aurora, CO
    3191 S Vaughn Way Ste 101, Aurora, CO 80014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 755-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 28, 2022
    He is a very nice man; he really cares about his patients. every time I've needed to see him, he always takes me in. I have had a lot of issues in my life, and he has always been a good friend. You really have to get to know him. He is a funny guy with a big heart. And he always gives his patients, just the right things they need. I really think people should reconsider He's doing the best he can.
    Jennifer Counts — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Franck Belibi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831211069
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    Residency
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universite Catholique De Louvain
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame De La Paix, Namur, Belgium
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franck Belibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belibi works at Grace Health Clinic in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Belibi’s profile.

    Dr. Belibi has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Belibi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belibi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

