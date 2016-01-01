See All Psychiatrists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD

Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.

Dr. Alvarez III works at Palm Beach County Health Care in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvarez III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sen. Phillip D Lewis Center
    1000 45Th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 642-1000
  2. 2
    Onemed Solutions
    1951 NW 7th Ave Ste 300, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 902-6347
  3. 3
    Titanium Counseling Pllc
    675 Town Square Blvd Ste 200, Garland, TX 75040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 489-5277
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1629193974
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alvarez III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alvarez III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.