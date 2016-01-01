Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD
Overview of Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD
Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
Dr. Alvarez III works at
Dr. Alvarez III's Office Locations
1
Sen. Phillip D Lewis Center1000 45Th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 642-1000
2
Onemed Solutions1951 NW 7th Ave Ste 300, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 902-6347
3
Titanium Counseling Pllc675 Town Square Blvd Ste 200, Garland, TX 75040 Directions (469) 489-5277Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Franco Alvarez III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
