Overview of Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO

Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Coniglione works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.