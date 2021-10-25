Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coniglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO
Overview of Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO
Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Coniglione works at
Dr. Coniglione's Office Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coniglione?
Went to Carilion Roanoke Memorial emergency on 9/30 for a broken tibea-fibula where surgery was set up the following morning with Dr. Coniglione. He came in and explained briefly what they were going to do and then I woke up in my room. The next day, I was disappointed in my "all day", disorganized discharge process as I had not received any real follow up on my surgery and given few instructions or timeline concerning my recovery - only a number to call to schedule a follow up appointment. When I arrived at the Riverside Circle offices that day, my appointment was flawless. Staff were friendly and efficient. My nurse was great and then Dr. Coniglione came in and I thought he would probably give me a quick once over and turn me back over to the nurse. I was wrong! He took over, cleaned my wound, redressed it, answered all the questions my wife and I had, and showed real compassion. His demeanor really relieved much of the anxiety that had been building and I can't thank him enough.
About Dr. Franco M Coniglione, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801008842
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coniglione has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coniglione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coniglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coniglione works at
Dr. Coniglione has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coniglione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coniglione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coniglione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coniglione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coniglione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.