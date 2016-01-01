Overview of Dr. Franco Recchia, MD

Dr. Franco Recchia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Recchia works at Tennessee Retina PC in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN, Murfreesboro, TN and Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.