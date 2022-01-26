Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco Russo, MD
Overview of Dr. Franco Russo, MD
Dr. Franco Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5470Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Westlake Village Office1220 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 449-0066Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tarzana Office18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 302, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 466-7770Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lac-usc Medical Center1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 409-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring surgeon who was increasingly helpful.
About Dr. Franco Russo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1518378124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.