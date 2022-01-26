Overview of Dr. Franco Russo, MD

Dr. Franco Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Russo works at The Everett Clinic in Everett, WA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA, Tarzana, CA and Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.