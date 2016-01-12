Dr. Franco Seo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franco Seo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Franco Seo, MD
Dr. Franco Seo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Seo's Office Locations
- 1 8329 Brimhall Rd Bldg 800, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 431-1555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Song has been thorough and caring about my total mind well being. He is a soft spoken and incredibly intelligent man,yet frank when call ed for. I never feel rushed and I always leave feeling I have better tools to deals with my issues and that I will pull myself and family together. Thank you Dr. Song
About Dr. Franco Seo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609027788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZULIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Seo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seo.
