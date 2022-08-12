See All Podiatrists in Waverly, TN
Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Waverly, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM

Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waverly, TN. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center.

Dr. Dijour works at Dickson Medical Associates in Waverly, TN with other offices in Fairview, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dijour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dickson Medical Associates
    215 Holly Ln, Waverly, TN 37185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 330-0706
  2. 2
    Dickson Medical Associates
    2340 Fairview Blvd Ste 100, Fairview, TN 37062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 228-9261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Corrective Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dijour?

    Aug 12, 2022
    Had minor surgery in the Fairview office Everything went even better than expected! Won’t put it off so long next time
    — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dijour to family and friends

    Dr. Dijour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dijour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM.

    About Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982050217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine|Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine - Roanoke, VA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dijour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dijour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dijour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dijour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dijour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dijour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dijour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Francois Dijour, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.