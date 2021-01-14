Dr. Francois Abi Fadel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abi Fadel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francois Abi Fadel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francois Abi Fadel, MD
Dr. Francois Abi Fadel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Abi Fadel works at
Dr. Abi Fadel's Office Locations
Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (888) 528-0067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fadel is outstanding. He listens to you and explains the situation to you clearly. He gives all the time needed to answer your questions and has been accurate in his diagnosis of my problem.
About Dr. Francois Abi Fadel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1003051715
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
