Dr. Francoise Menteer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francoise Menteer, MD
Dr. Francoise Menteer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Dr. Menteer works at
Dr. Menteer's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Thousand Oaks, California227 W Janss Rd Ste 305, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 456-2776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have just had my first encounter with Dr. Menteer and she spent over an hour with me. Never had that experience before with any doctor. I feel very confident that she is going to meet and exceed all my expectations and I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Francoise Menteer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1114939006
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Dr. Menteer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menteer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Menteer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Menteer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Menteer works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Menteer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
