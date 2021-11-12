Dr. Franjo Vladic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vladic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franjo Vladic, MD
Dr. Franjo Vladic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc7530 Fredle Dr, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 386-2250
Center for Digestive Health9485 Mentor Ave Ste 204, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5740
Center For Digestive Health34940 Ridge Rd Ste B, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-1899
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
I was treated like a family member! I have never been taking care of so well before! I would highly recommend Dr. Vladic. Dr. Vladic and his entire Concord staff did a great job with my first colonoscopy!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1770577199
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
