Dr. Frank Alario, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (48)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frank Alario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlboro, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara, Facility De Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Community Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Alario works at Medical Associates of Marlboro in Marlboro, NJ with other offices in New York, NY, Hollywood, FL, Bayville, NJ and Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marlboro Office
    32 N Main St, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 462-4100
    F Alario Physician, P.C.
    545 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 321-0090
    Frank Alario MD & Associates
    5700 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 888-2545
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Frank Alario MD & Associates
    4420 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 357-0889
    Medical Associates Of Marlboro
    355 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 269-0001
    Comprehensive Family Health
    721 Colorado Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 888-2545
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Community Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Dysphagia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Frank Alario, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194740225
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Auto De Guadalajara, Facility De Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Johns University of New York
