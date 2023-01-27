See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (87)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD

Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Aluisio works at EmergeOrtho Triad Region in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Summerfield, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center.

Dr. Aluisio's Office Locations

    Greeensboro
    3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 (336) 545-5000
    Summerfield
    4430 US Highway 220 N, Summerfield, NC 27358 (336) 545-5004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Aluisio has the reputation as being the best around. I have been going to for many years. Easy to talk with. Doesn’t jump to surgery as first option. Would highly recommend.
    Gary — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285635300
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Aluisio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aluisio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aluisio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aluisio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aluisio has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aluisio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Aluisio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aluisio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aluisio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aluisio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

