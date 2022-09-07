Overview of Dr. Frank Arena, MD

Dr. Frank Arena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, North Oaks Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Arena works at LA Heart Center in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.