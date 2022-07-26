See All Podiatrists in Belleville, NJ
Dr. Frank Arena, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Belleville, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frank Arena, DPM

Dr. Frank Arena, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Arena works at Frank P Arena DPM in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frank P Arena DPM
    50 Newark Ave Ste 201, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 751-5208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Arena, Is the best podiatrist ever!! I just referred my co-worker to him. Great bedside manners, great care and the best office staff ever!! And I work at multiple hospitals, University Hospital & Clara Maass so I get to observe the doctors when they make hospital rounds. :) Geneva Gatlin, Belleville, NJ 07109
    Geneva Gatlin, Belleville NJ — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Arena, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1861464539
    • 1861464539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Arena, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arena works at Frank P Arena DPM in Belleville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Arena’s profile.

    Dr. Arena has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

