Dr. Frank Arena, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frank Arena, DPM
Dr. Frank Arena, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Arena works at
Dr. Arena's Office Locations
Frank P Arena DPM50 Newark Ave Ste 201, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 751-5208
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arena, Is the best podiatrist ever!! I just referred my co-worker to him. Great bedside manners, great care and the best office staff ever!! And I work at multiple hospitals, University Hospital & Clara Maass so I get to observe the doctors when they make hospital rounds. :) Geneva Gatlin, Belleville, NJ 07109
About Dr. Frank Arena, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861464539
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Arena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arena has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arena.
