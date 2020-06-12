Dr. Frank Arko III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arko III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Arko III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.
Sanger Clinic1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 373-0212
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Vascular Kenilworth1237 Harding Pl Ste 4400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly recommended ??
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134181191
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Dr. Arko III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arko III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arko III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arko III has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arko III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arko III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arko III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arko III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arko III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.