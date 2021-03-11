Dr. Frank Armstrong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Armstrong, DO
Overview
Dr. Frank Armstrong, DO is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Sun Coast Hospital
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
Saint Petersburg Office5200 Seminole Blvd, Saint Petersburg, FL 33708 Directions (727) 392-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc9170 Oakhurst Rd Ste 1, Seminole, FL 33776 Directions (727) 517-3376
Dermatology Specialists of West Florida2329 Sunset Point Rd Ste 201, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 441-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
They were very efficient and friendly. Very helpful using their check in procedure. Theresa was very thorough on the exam and answered all my questions and concerns. Very happy after years of other doctors and dermatologist office visits, my psoriasis is healed! Thank you so much!!
About Dr. Frank Armstrong, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1952390148
Education & Certifications
- Sun Coast Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital
- CURRY COLLEGE
- Dermatology
