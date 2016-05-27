Dr. Frank Babcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Babcock, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Babcock, MD
Dr. Frank Babcock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babcock's Office Locations
- 1 1030 5th Ave SE Fl 3, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 365-9164
Tanager Place2309 C St Sw, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404 Directions (319) 286-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babcock?
Very thorough, listens to everything we have to say. Does very well relating to my Grand Daughter. He has been very helpful in her diagnosis and treatment, and also the follow up is wonderful.
About Dr. Frank Babcock, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
