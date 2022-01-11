Overview

Dr. Frank Bain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Bain works at Frank Bain, MD in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.