Dr. Frank Barrows, DO

Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Frank Barrows, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. 

Dr. Barrows works at Peds Endo South in Shrewsbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    180 Avenue At the Cmn # 7D, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 272-9237

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Barrows is amazing. He has taken a very stressful situation and helped manage through following up every step of the way, referring physicians and leaving no stone unturned, calling after hours and providing me the platform to ask questions. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor !!!
    Kristin K — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Barrows, DO

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English
    • 1427025535
    Dr. Frank Barrows, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrows has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrows works at Peds Endo South in Shrewsbury, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Barrows’s profile.

    Dr. Barrows has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrows. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrows.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

