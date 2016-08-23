Dr. Frank Basich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Basich, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Basich, MD
Dr. Frank Basich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Basich's Office Locations
San Luis Obispo Eye Associates A Medical Group Inc.689 Tank Farm Rd Ste 100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 781-3937
San Luis Obispo Eye Associates A Medical Group Inc.234 Heather Ct Ste 102, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-5970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basich is the most kind, caring, compassionate professional. I had a cornea transplant many years ago and I am in safe hands with Dr. Basich. I could not be happier! He is the best!!
About Dr. Frank Basich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Institute
- Santa Clara Valley MC
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basich has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basich speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Basich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basich.
