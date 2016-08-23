See All Ophthalmologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Frank Basich, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frank Basich, MD

Dr. Frank Basich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.

Dr. Basich works at San Luis Obispo Eye Associates in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Luis Obispo Eye Associates A Medical Group Inc.
    689 Tank Farm Rd Ste 100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 781-3937
  2. 2
    San Luis Obispo Eye Associates A Medical Group Inc.
    234 Heather Ct Ste 102, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-5970

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Nearsightedness
Stye
Chalazion
Nearsightedness

Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2016
    Dr. Basich is the most kind, caring, compassionate professional. I had a cornea transplant many years ago and I am in safe hands with Dr. Basich. I could not be happier! He is the best!!
    Allyson R in San Luis Obispo, CA — Aug 23, 2016
    About Dr. Frank Basich, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811902257
    Education & Certifications

    • Doheny Eye Institute
    • Santa Clara Valley MC
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Basich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basich has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Basich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

