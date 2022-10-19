Overview of Dr. Frank Bender, MD

Dr. Frank Bender, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital and Passavant Area Hospital.



Dr. Bender works at Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL in Jacksonville, IL with other offices in Springfield, IL and Litchfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.