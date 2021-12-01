Dr. Frank Berenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Berenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Berenson, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Berenson works at
Locations
Panda Neurology5887 Glenridge Dr Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (678) 705-7341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor, but sometimes I feel as though he doesn't fully listen to me or my daughter. Our last few appointments have felt rushed even though we were generally one of the first appointments of the day.
About Dr. Frank Berenson, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berenson works at
Dr. Berenson has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berenson speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.